Emeralds Slug Their Way To Win Over Dust Devils

The power bats of the Eugene Emeralds (17-14) proved too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-16) Saturday night, slugging their way to a 10-2 win over the home side at Gesa Stadium.

The Dust Devils plated runs in the 3rd and 9th innings. The first came in on an RBI groundout by SS Arol Vera which brought home C Myles Emmerson, who had singled, for Tri-City's opening run. The second came across when 2B Osmy Gregorio brought home 1B Gabe Matthews, who had doubled, with a two-out single in the bottom of the 9th.

The power of the visitors, though, won the day. Eugene hit four home runs, the first in the 2nd by 1B Logan Wyatt off Dust Devils starter Bryce Osmond (1-4). RF Victor Bericoto's two-run shot in the 3rd inning gave the Emeralds a 4-0 lead, with Vera's groundout in the bottom of the inning making it a 4-1 game.

Eugene doused the hopes of a third straight Tri-City comeback win, as Bericoto did further damage. The Emeralds slugged first doubled to left to get the four-run margin back at 5-1 in the 4th, and then socked a second two-run homer in the 6th inning, capping a four-run inning for a 9-1 Eugene advantage. Bericoto ended up going 4 for 5, falling a triple shy of the cycle and amassing 5 RBI and 11 total bases.

Eugene 3B Luis Toribio added a long solo home run in the 9th inning, and CF Wade Meckler had a four-hit night with two RBI. The Dust Devils were held to five hits, with DH Adrian Placencia and Vera adding hits. Placencia was also robbed of a hit in the 5th inning on an impressive catch in center field by Meckler.

Emeralds reliever Mat Olsen (1-2) got the win in relief, pitching the 4th and 5th innings without allowing a baserunner. Tri-City reliever Jose Salvador pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 5th, slowing Eugene for a frame.

The Dust Devils will face off with the Emeralds in the sixth and final game of their series, a Mother's Day matinee at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Chase Chaney (2-1, 4.02) will get the start for Tri-City, while Eugene will send righty Eric Silva (1-0, 1.90) to the mound for the second time this week.

Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 1:10 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

