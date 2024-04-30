Emeralds Open Series against Spokane with a Win

April 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds opened up a 6-game series in Spokane with a dominant 3-1 victory over the Spokane Indians. These two teams came into today tied atop the Northwest League Standings for 1st place and with the win today the Emeralds now jump into sole possession of the top spot.

The Emeralds got the scoring started early in today's ballgame after Justin Wishkoski jumped all over a baseball and hit it off the left-center field wall for a 2-out RBI-Double. Wishkoski had a stellar day at the plate, with a pair of doubles and a single.

The Emeralds added another run in the top of the 2nd. The bases were loaded for Onil Perez and he was able to draw a 5 pitch walk that scored Turner Hill on the play. The Emeralds weren't able to add any more runs in the 2nd. They were however able to score their 3rd and final run of the afternoon in the top of the third inning. Justin Wishkoski started off the inning by ripping a double and advanced into 3rd base on a pass ball. With 2 strikes, Tanner O'Tremba hit a sacrifice fly out to right field to score Wishkoski on the play.

It was the last run of the ballgame for the Ems, but it proved to be enough as the pitching tonight was absolutely stellar. Hayden Wynja got the start in tonight's game and did more than enough to earn his first win of the season. He pitched 5 innings and gave up just 4 hits and 1 earned run. He walked 2 batters and struck out 6 over the 5 innings of the work. The lone run of the ballgame he gave up came in the 5th inning and it was the only run of the afternoon for Spokane.

Daniel Blair pitched the final 4 frames and gave up just 3 hits and no runs. He didn't walk a single batter and he struck out 2 over the 4 innings of work. He earned his 1st save of the season. It was great to see this 1-2 combo in full display tonight as the Spokane offense didn't get hardly anything going at the plate.

The Emeralds will look to keep things rolling in Spokane and continue to build on their lead in the Northwest League. 1st pitch is set for 6:35 P.M tomorrow night.

