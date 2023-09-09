Emeralds' Offense Erupts in Game 5

The Eugene Emeralds snapped their losing streak as they defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-4. The Emeralds record now is 65-66 heading into the season finale tomorrow night.

The Emeralds jumped out to a 1-0 nothing lead in the top of the 1st inning. Damon Dues reached base and got hit over to 3rd on a Carter Howell single. Luis Toribio then hit into a fielder's choice and Dues scored to give the Ems the early lead. The AquaSox responded with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Victor Labrada started the inning off with a single and Harry Ford hit him in on a double. Ford eventually scored on an error to give Everett the 2-1 lead after 1 inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning the Frogs added one more run. The AquaSox had the bases loaded with Harry Ford up to bat. He drew a walk and James Parker got to come home and score on the play. The Emeralds were able to tie the game up in the top of the 3rd inning. Grant McCray drew a walk and a couple of batters later Luis Toribio belted his 17th home run of the season to tie the game up at 3-3 in the third.

The Emeralds offense kept rolling in the 4th inning. Tanner O'Tremba singled and Thomas Gavello hit a double to put a pair of base runners on. Brett Auerbach hit an RBI-Single and Grant McCray hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Gavello and just like that the Emeralds had claimed a 5-3 lead. The Emeralds added another run in both the 5th and the 6th inning. Carter Howell singled and Andrew Kachel was able to hit him in the 5th inning. In the 6th inning Grant McCray doubled and stole 3rd. On the throw down to first the ball got behind Everett's 3rd baseman and McCray got to score easily for the Emeralds 7th and final run of the night.

The Frogs added one more run in the game. Gabriel Gonzalez singled to get on base and Walking Cabrera was able to hit him in on an infield single. It was the last run of the night for the AquaSox. They threatened late in the game but the Emeralds bullpen was able to slam the door shut. Cameron Cotter had a 2.1 inning save and gave up just 3 hits and allowed 1 walk while striking out 3 batters. It was a great all-around night for the Emeralds.

Well, the Emeralds have just 1 game remaining in the 2023 campaign. A win tomorrow would make it so the Emeralds end the year at .500. No starter is listed yet for the Emeralds. First pitch is at 4:05 P.M.

