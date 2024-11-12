Emeralds Home Clubhouse Manager Danny Okada Named 2024 Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

November 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene, OR - Minor League Baseball today announced the winners of the head groundskeeper of the year and home and visiting clubhouse managers of the year awards for each of the full season Minor League teams.

The Emeralds home clubhouse manager Danny Okada has been named as the Northwest League home clubhouse manager of the year. Okada has spent multiple seasons working in the Giants organization. Okada was first with the Emeralds in 2021 & 2022 as the home clubhouse assistant, and returned to Eugene in 2024 for his first season as the home clubhouse manager.

These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the best possible playing surfaces and clubhouse environments for our players and coaches, and their efforts are greatly appreciated, said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. We are pleased to honor them for their hard work.

