Emeralds Finalists for 2 Golden Bobblehead Awards

October 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds are finalists for 2 different Golden Bobblehead awards. The first award they're up for is the COPA Campeón Award which is for the Emeralds commitment to the Monarcas brand and local Monarcas Community. During the 2024 campaign the Emeralds released new vibrant Monarcas jerseys that helped capture the spirit of the Monarcas brand. Along with the release of the new jerseys, the Ems worked closely with local leaders to continue evolving the Monarcas brand.

The Emeralds are also a finalist for the Best Non-Gameday/Community Event. Willamette Valley Babe Ruth & Cal Ripkin Baseball partnered with the Ems to host the 10u and 11-year-old Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament. The tournament took place at the Ted Norman Memorial Baseball Complex in Eugene, a facility that the Emeralds helped bring to life over 20 years ago. Prior to games, the Ems held opening ceremonies for all the teams with an introduction and parade on the field prior to first pitch. Once the game started, all 825 people were released to the picnic area to enjoy the game with a fully catered meal.

The winner for the 2 awards will be announced tomorrow morning with an announcement to follow.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 7, 2024

Emeralds Finalists for 2 Golden Bobblehead Awards - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.