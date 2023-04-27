Emeralds Drop Game 2 Against the Vancouver Canadians

The Eugene Emeralds suffered a 9-2 loss against the Vancouver Canadians. The Emeralds now move to 11-5 on the season. Coming into tonight, the Emeralds were on a 7 game winning streak. Even after tonight's loss, they sit alone atop the standings of the Northwest league.

Carson Ragsdale got the start for the Emeralds and pitched 4 innings. He gave up just 2 hits, 1 run, and struck out 7 batters. It was another dominant outing for the starter. He gave up a solo HR to Gabby Martinez in the 2nd inning. Ragsdale didn't walk a single batter, and now has 26 strikeouts through his first 4 appearances and has only walked 3 batters.

Ty Weber came in for relief of Ragsdale, pitching 2 innings and gave up 4 earned runs. He allowed 4 hits and walked 1 batter. It was a tough outing for Weber after a couple of solid relief appearances earlier this season. Nick Morreale came in for relief of Weber, and he gave up 3 earned runs on 3 hits in 1 inning of work. Joe Kemlage pitched the final frame for the Ems, giving up 1 unearned run. Outside of Ragsdale it was a tough day for the Ems bullpen.

The Emeralds 2 runs came on one swing of the bat from Luis Toribio. Adrian Sugastey was able to get on base after a 2-out single, and Toribio followed him up with an opposite field home run to give the Ems their first runs of the ballgame. It cut the lead to just 3 briefly, but Vancouver quickly responded with 3 runs of their own in the bottom frame of the 7th.

It was a tough showing for the Emeralds tonight, but they still currently have a 1 game lead on the Everett Aquasox for first place in the Northwest league. Eric Silva is set to get the start for the Ems tomorrow night as they look to take a 2-1 series lead against the Canadians. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M at Nat Bailey Stadium.

