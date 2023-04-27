Sox Stretch Streak, Six Straight

SPOKANE, WA: Alberto Rodriguez went 4-5 with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI's to help lead The Everett AquaSox (10-6) to their sixth straight victory, a 9-4 win over the Spokane Indians (6-8).

Rodriguez got the Sox scoring started early in the top of the first inning with his first home run of the season, scoring Harry Ford ahead of him for a 2-0 advantage. Spokane countered with a home run of their own in the bottom of the first inning, a solo shot from Sterlin Thompson that cleared the right field foul pole to cut the AquaSox lead in half, 2-1.

Spokane would take their only lead of the game in the bottom of the second inning when Braiden Ward hit a two-run double into right field that scored Zach Kokoska and AJ Lewis for a 3-2 lead.

Everett would strike back in the top of the third inning as Jonathan Clase singled to start things off and stole second base. After a walk to Harry Ford, Clase and Ford then executed a perfect double steal to set up Rodriguez who doubled both runners in for a 4-3 lead.

The Sox would continue to build on their lead over the next few innings. Walking Cabrera hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season and second in consecutive days, to make it a 5-3 game. The Sox scored two more runs in the fifth inning when Tyler Locklear drove in Rodriguez with a double followed by a Ben Ramirez single that scored Locklear. The Sox put up another run in the sixth inning when Ford walked with the bases loaded, scoring Cabrera for an 8-3 score.

Spokane finally broke their scoring drought in the seventh inning when Adael Amador singled home Christopher Navarro to cut the Sox lead to 8-4. Spokane would then bring the tying run to the plate with two outs however AquaSox relief pitcher Rich Hill would get Braxton Fulford to pop out to first base with the bases loaded to end the Spokane rally attempt.

The AquaSox would add on one final run in the top of the ninth when Ford scored his third run of the game on a Juan Mejia wild pitch to provide the final score of 9-4.

Ford ended the game 1-2 with three walks, three runs, and one RBI. He currently leads the Northwest League with 18 runs and 18 walks. Clase was 2-5 with two stolen bases and now leads the league in that category with 14. Cabrera and Clase are tied for the league lead with four home runs. Clase (16 games) and Ford (15 games) have both reached base in every game that they have played in this season.

AquaSox starting pitcher Mercedes picked up his first win of the season, going six innings and allowing six hits, three earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. Mercedes did not allow any runs over his final four innings of work and now leads the Northwest League with 30 strikeouts this season.

The AquaSox have now won six straight games and nine of their last ten, outscoring their opponents 96-39 during that ten-game stretch. The AquaSox have a +51 run differential this season which is tied for the third best among all 120 MiLB teams, trailing only the Baltimore Orioles AAA affiliate Norfolk Tides +67 and the New York Yankees High-A affiliate Hudson Valley Renegades +61.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday, April 27. Reid Morgan (2-0, 1.80 ERA) will start for Everett and RHP Jarrod Cande (0-0, 1.86 ERA) will start for Spokane. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on May 2. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment when the AquaSox return.

