Emeralds Baseball Submits Funding Options for New Facility to MLB, Seeks Additional Time for Completion

EUGENE, OREGON - In accordance with the Major League Baseball (MLB) September 30th deadline, the Eugene Emeralds announce the submission of all current funding options for their proposed new multi-use facility. With approximately two-thirds of the estimated $90.4 million funding identified, the team is cautiously optimistic about closing the financial gap. However, the Emeralds emphasize that time remains a crucial factor in the project's success and are actively engaged in discussions with the MLB and the city of Eugene to secure extensions for completion.

The new multi-use facility is poised to significantly benefit the Eugene community by providing a modern venue for sports and entertainment. The collaboration between the Emeralds and the city of Eugene, Lane County and the State Legislature is pivotal to the project's realization. The Emeralds extend their gratitude to the Lane County Commissioners, Eugene City Council, the City Manager, Representative Paul Holvey as well as members of the Oregon state legislature, and their staffs, for their time and continued assistance with this effort

Allan Benavides, General Manager for the Eugene Emeralds, commented, "We greatly appreciate the support from our multiple public partners, which has been instrumental in our progress on saving this valuable community asset. We are hopeful that Eugene, Lane County, and the state can work alongside us the to establish a plan that will expedite the creation of this new facility."

The Emeralds remain committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to advance the multi-use facility project. As they continue to seek the necessary time and resources, the Emeralds remain cautiously optimistic about the future of sports and entertainment in the region.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Allan Benavides, General Manager, at allan@emeraldsbaseball.com or 541.342.5367.

