Celebrate Your Birthday with a Spokane Indians Mascot

Are you looking for a unique way to celebrate a birthday? Look no further than our brand new Mascot Birthday Package! This exclusive package offers an unforgettable birthday experience with your choice of OTTO, DORIS, or RIBBY the Redband Trout. For just $125, you can give that special baseball fan in your life a birthday celebration they'll never forget!

The Birthday Package:

+ 30-minute in-person visit from one of our Mascots*

+ Personalized birthday card from our Mascots

+ $30 Team Store Gift Card

+ Mascot Doll

+ Mascot Signed Ball

+ Four (4) Reserved Bench Seat Vouchers

Don't miss out on the chance to hit a birthday celebration home run! A Spokane Indians team member will follow up to confirm details once a Birthday Package is purchased.

If you have any additional questions about our birthday packages, please contact Aaron Croom at (509) 343-6801 or acroom@spokaneindians.com.

* In-person visits are limited to Spokane County addresses

