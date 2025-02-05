Emeralds Announce Release Date of 2025 Promotional Schedule, Single Game Tickets & Surplus Sale

February 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds have announced that they will be releasing select promotional nights & single game tickets on Friday, February 7th. Single game tickets will be available for purchase for all 66 home games including their 3rd of July game. Get your first look at the Promotional Schedule for the Emeralds 70th Season in Eugene.

You'll be able to find the tickets & promotional schedule on the Emeralds website: https://www.milb.com/eugene

The Emeralds also announced that they are hosting a surplus sale this Friday at their front office which is located at 2760 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The sale will run from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. Don't miss out on your chance to purchase exclusive past giveaways, merchandise, and more. The Emeralds will also be selling single game tickets during the sale.

Opening Day 2025 is on April 9th against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 6:35 P.M. Tickets to all Emeralds home games can be found on the Emeralds website or you can call into the front office for ticket packages and single game tickets. The Emeralds can be reached via phone at 541-342-5367.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

