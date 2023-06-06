Emeralds Announce Home Series Moved to Tri-City

Due to the Oregon Ducks hosting the Super Regional this weekend at PK Park, the Emeralds will be moving the upcoming 6-game series scheduled for June 6-11 to Pasco, WA. The games will be played at 6:30pm Wednesday, June 7th - Friday, June 9th at 6:30pm. A doubleheader is scheduled to start at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 10th. The final game of the series will be on Sunday, June 11th at 12pm. The team will then leave Pasco and head to Spokane for another 6-game series starting on June 13th.

Allan Benavides, the Emeralds GM, had this to say: ""First and foremost, we want to congratulate the Ducks Baseball program for advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals. This is very exciting for the baseball program. Unfortunately, this puts the Emeralds in a precarious situation with our schedule and events this week. Due to practice schedules and NCAA preparations, it will be impossible for the Emeralds to host any games this week at PK Park. Therefore, we've made the necessary action to move the upcoming 6-games to Pasco, WA against Tri-Cities. While we're happy about the Ducks' advancement, the scheduling conflict and subsequent adjustments for all teams involved just highlight the necessity of building a new facility. Our partners at MLB, the San Francisco Giants, and the other affiliated teams are working with us to make this last-minute change but it does put a huge strain on all parties. Our window to build a new facility is narrowing quickly and we hope to have an answer soon so we can avoid these situations in the future. That said, Go Ducks!"

If you have tickets to a game this upcoming week, you can exchange them free of charge for a game later this season. If you have more ticket questions, you can call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367 to speak to a ticket representative.

