Dust Devils - Emeralds Series Moves to Tri-Cities

This week's series between the Tri-City Dust Devils and the Eugene Emeralds, originally scheduled for Eugene's PK Park, will take place from June 7-11 at Gesa Stadium due to a scheduling conflict.

Though hitting the road geographically, the Emeralds will be the home team in all six games beginning with the opening game of the series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday's games will also start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Saturday doubleheader (two 7-inning games) starting at 1:30 p.m. A noon Sunday game will close out the series. Parking will be free for all games, with gates opening an hour prior to game time.

All tickets for the series will be $5, including Saturday's doubleheader, and Dust Devils full season ticket holders will receive their seats for the series, as part of their package, by calling the main office at (509) 544-8789. To buy tickets for this week's games, please head to our website at dustdevilsbaseball.com. You can also contact the office at the number listed above, or visit the office at Gesa Stadium, just west of the main gates, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

With both the short notice switch, and with Eugene as the home team, the experience at the ballpark will be a little different. There will be no nightly promotions during the series, and both in-game activities and concessions will be limited.

The schedule change came as a result of the primary tenant of PK Park, University of Oregon baseball, getting the opportunity to host an NCAA Super Regional by winning the Nashville Regional and being the higher seed. The Ducks will play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a best-of-three series for a chance to get to the Men's College World Series.

After the "road" series, the Dust Devils will have a regular six-game home series beginning Tuesday, June 13, when they host the Everett AquaSox, High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on both a Trivia and Coca-Cola Tuesday. Tickets for the Everett series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

