Emerald Staff Named Future Star

EUGENE, OR - On Sunday, December 5, Minor League Baseball announced that the Emeralds Ticket Director, Kennedy Schull, was named the 2021 Future Star of the Year. This is the first year for the Future Star of the Year, which works to promote the accomplishments of a successful young professional in the MiLB who showed their commitment, dedication, and demonstrated leadership potential for their work in the 2021 season.

"We are so proud of Kennedy's work and this recognition is so well deserved," said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the Emeralds. "Without her creativity and passion, we would simply not have been able to navigate such a difficult season and have the success that we did as a team."

The Emeralds nominated Schull in recognition for her leadership within the Emerald Ticket Department through the 2021 season. She showed tremendous creativity and problem solving throughout the year as she implemented multiple initiatives both to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and improve the operations of the Emeralds Ticketing Department. She and her staff continually altered the seating bowl configuration through the summer as our county changed their protocols so that the team would be able to host the maximize amount of fans.

Schull implemented the Emeralds' first true push to digital ticketing and worked to create educational materials, oversaw the initiative's implementation, and improved ticket operations. The team saw a 73.7% increase in tickets sold online and a 320% increase in mobile scans. She also worked to activate ticket promotions such as Tech Tuesdays and Tix4Six to help increase online ticket sales which saw a 201% increase in single game tickets sold online.

Overall, the 2021 season, while difficult, was still successful primarily due to Schull's talents and commitments. She threw herself into the job teaching herself how to manage a sales staff, how to manage game day staff, and how best to mobilize the Emeralds ticket system.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Schull. "But more so I am thankful that the Emeralds were willing to take the chance on me and provide me with the incredible opportunity to learn and grow in this industry."

The Future Star of the Year is for executives 25 years and under (as of 10/4/21) regardless of title. This award was open to all 120 MiLB teams.

