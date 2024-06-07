Emener, Fresno Outdueled by Schomberg, Modesto 3-2 on Thursday

June 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-23) were nipped by the Modesto Nuts (37-15) 3-2 Thursday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno and Modesto have played four 3-2 contests this season, with the Nuts winning three of those games. The Grizzlies fell to 6-8 in one-run affairs with a 1-6 mark on the road. Fresno now sits 7.5 games back of Modesto with 12 contests left to play in the first half.

For the sixth straight game, the Grizzlies clawed ahead first and could not keep their early lead. Fresno dropped to 2-4 in that six-game stretch and 16-6 overall on the road when scoring first. In the top of the first, GJ Hill clobbered a two-run clout to right field, his sixth homer of the season (club-high). In his first three years of professional baseball, Hill swatted 12 total longballs with a season-best seven dingers in 2021. The Grizzlies offense finished with six hits, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, which included leaving a runner at second in the last four frames. Andy Perez led the lineup with a double and single while Felix Tena extended his on-base streak to 14 games. Caleb Hobson reached base twice with a leadoff walk and run. In Hobson's first at-bat as the leadoff hitter (11 games), he is 4-for-7 with a trio of walks and one hit-by-pitch.

The Nuts notched a run in the first, third and fourth inning. Two of those three runs were from sacrifice flies and the other was a two-out RBI single. Lazaro Montes, Luis Suisbel and Michael Arroyo were the RBI recipients. Jonny Farmelo provided two of the runs scored while Connor Charping grabbed the other run after a triple. The California League Pitcher of the Month for May Will Schomberg (6-1) enjoyed the victory after five innings of work. He allowed a pair of runs on two hits and walks while fanning eight. Schomberg retired the final 10 batters he faced and 13 of the last 14 on the evening. A trio of relievers followed Schomberg with four shutout frames. Ernie Day and Anyelo Ovando tallied holds while Jesse Wainscott secured his fourth save. In the series, the bullpen has not allowed a run in 13 innings of action.

Grizzlies' southpaw Austin Emener (0-3) was electric for a career-high seven innings, suffering another tough-luck loss. Emener was tagged for three runs (two earned), on six hits and one walk while punching out five. He has relished three quality starts, one of four Fresno starters to get to that threshold. Emener was also nailed by a line drive for the second straight game, staying in the contest and concluding the seventh. In nine games started by Emener, the Fresno offense has scored a total of 26 runs (2.89 runs a game) to support him. Bryson Hammer whiffed a pair in a 1-2-3 eighth, his 10th consecutive appearance without permitting an earned run. He has only allowed an earned run in three of his 18 games this season. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Austin Emener (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- CF GJ Hill (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Andy Perez (2-3, 2B)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- Nuts Pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K)

- CF Jonny Farmelo (1-4, 2 R, 2 SB)

- 2B Michael Arroyo (2-4, RBI, SB)

On Deck:

Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (3-4, 3.93) vs. Modesto RHP Elijah Dale (3-1, 4.01)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Nuts are 58-17 (.773) over their last 75 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs). Last season, Modesto claimed the California League

crown after a dominating 4-0 run through the playoffs. They won the second half by one game over Fresno to earn their way into the postseason. In four years, the squads have split their 88 games played (44-44 overall; 6-3 Modesto in the 2024 season series) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988.

The Grizzlies offense has gone into hibernation to start the month of June. Over five games (1-4 record), the Grizzlies have the second lowest batting average in Single-A at.166.

California League Stories from June 7, 2024

