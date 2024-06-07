Quakes Fall in Ten to Rawhide

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes dropped a 2-1 decision in ten innings on Thursday night at LoanMart Field, as the Rawhide took their second straight over Rancho Cucamonga.

A two-out RBI hit from Kenny Castillo in the top of the tenth put the Rawhide ahead to stay at 2-1, as Rancho reliever Jesus Luna (0-1) wasn't able to keep the game even.

The Quakes had their chances in the bottom of the inning, with runners at second and third and no outs. Kendall George reached on a fielder's choice, as Visalia cut the would-be run off at the plate for the first out. After Jesus Galiz struck out swinging, Visalia reliever Alexis Liebano struck out Jeral Perez looking to end it and record his first save of the year.

Rancho's lone run came in the second inning off Visalia starter Jacob Steinmetz, as Logan Wagner doubled and scored on a sac fly from Carlos Rojas.

The Rawhide eventually evened the game at 1-1 in the eighth, as Junior Franco singled and scored on a two-out RBI hit from Druw Jones.

The loss drops Rancho to four games under.500 for the first time this year and the Quakes are now 0-5 in extras in 2024.

The Quakes (24-28) are now three games back of first-place Lake Elsinore in the South Division, with just 12 to play in the first half. On Friday, the Quakes will continue their series at LoanMart Field with Visalia. The Rawhide will send Denny Larrando (2-1) to the mound, while the Quakes have not yet named a starter.

Friday is Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. It's also Scout Night and a special Quakes Jersey Auction thanks to National CORE. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

