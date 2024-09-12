Elks Release LB Woodly Appolon

September 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released National Woodly Appolon (LB), the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old was acquired by the Elks via a trade with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in February of 2023, reuniting him with his twin brother and fellow former member of the Green and Gold Wesly Appolon.

In two seasons with Edmonton, the Montreal native suited up for 17 games and recorded five special teams tackles.

The Elks are currently on bye week but will return to action on Saturday, September 21, when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

RELEASED

Woodly Appolon | NAT | 6'4 | 220 LBS | 1996-07-26 | Montreal, QC | Tuskegee

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.