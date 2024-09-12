Week 15 in the CFL

CAPITAL GAINS

At 8-3-1, the REDBLACKS are enjoying their best-ever start (2014-2024). The record is also an Ottawa team's most successful opening stretch since 1978 (9-3).

Ottawa last recorded 8+ wins in a season in 2018 with the team finishing 11-7.

Ottawa's 26.2 points per game is the team's highest mark since 2017 (27.5).

Ottawa's passing efficiency was a league-low 82.1 last season. The team's QBs are currently 96.3 - good for fourth.

The team is 6-0-1 at TD Place stadium, where they were 5-29 over the previous four seasons.

They last had 6+ wins at home in 2018 (6-3).

QUICK SLANTS

League-Wide

On Friday, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be inducted, including receivers Weston Dressler, S.J. Green and Chad Owens, defensive back Marvin Coleman and defensive lineman Vince Goldsmith in the Players category. Ray Jauch and Ed Laverty (posthumously) will be inducted as Builders.

Kickers in the fourth quarter are 84-for-97 (86.6 per cent).

Scoring sits at 52.1 points per game. It is on pace to increase for the third consecutive season.

The past two weeks have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Defences have scored on 14 occasions; they scored 34 times last season.

First-year players have made 438 starts in 2024 - nearly 1.6-times more than the 277 in 2023.

TOR at BC

Toronto defeated BC 35-27 in Week 1. The Argonauts have not swept a two-game season series between the teams since 2001.

Toronto has not won in BC since 2017.

Over the past three games, Toronto has averaged 435 yards of net offence and 2.67 offensive big plays, after averages of 310 and 0.89 in their first nine games.

Toronto has been outscored 87-52 in the first quarter; in the fourth, they have outscored opponents 120-82.

Chad Kelly is 1-0 versus BC. Last week, he set a new career-high with 463 passing yards.

Ka'Deem Carey needs five receiving yards to reach 1,000 in his career. This season, he has 1,033 yards from scrimmage (770 rush and 263 receiving).

Last week, David Ungerer III (131) and Makai Polk (105) recorded their first 100+ yard games.

Janarion Grant leads the CFL with 1,726 combined yards.

Over the past two games, the Lions defence has yielded under 300 net yards per game, while allowing zero offensive big plays.

Nathan Rourke has collected 300+ passing yards in each of his past two games.

William Stanback is 62 yards shy of his third 1,000 rushing yard the season. His career high is 1,176 in 2021.

Alex Hollins needs three catches for 150 in his career.

BC leads the league with 31 offensive touchdowns and second down conversion percentage (54.0 per cent)

OTT at HAM

Hall of Fame Game with the Class of 2024 being honoured at halftime.

Ottawa would secure a playoff berth with a victory.

Ottawa won the teams' first meeting this season, 24-22 in Week 4, but Hamilton was 10-0 prior.

Dru Brown is 1-0 versus Hamilton. In his last three games, he has passed for 945 yards and five touchdowns, with a 71.8 per cent completion rate.

Lewis Ward (859) is second on Ottawa's all-time scoring list. He is two field goals shy of 250 in his career.

Justin Hardy needs 90 yards for his second straight 1,000+ receiving yard season. He is also three catches short of 200 in his career.

Dominique Rhymes needs four receptions for 300 in his career.

Hamilton is coming off their second bye of the season. They won the game following their first bye this season.

Hamilton leads the league in net offence (392.2 yards) and average yards per play (6.92).

Hamilton is tied with a league-low 19 sacks allowed.

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 10-3-2 against Ottawa.

In his past two games, Tim White has recorded 314 yards on 13 catches (24.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

MTL at CGY

The teams' last eight meetings have been decided in the final three minutes.

The teams rank first and second in completion percentage - Montreal (72.3) and Calgary (69.8).

Montreal has won its last eight road games - the longest streak in team history.

The Alouettes are 6-1 versus West Division opponents.

Cody Fajardo is 4-4 versus Calgary, including 3-0 as an Alouette.

Tyrice Beverette is tied for the league lead with 97 defensive plays, including 71 defensive tackles.

In his past three games, Cole Spieker has 14 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Calgary leads the all-time series 43-41-1.

Calgary is 4-2 at home.

Calgary is tied with a league-low 19 sacks allowed.

Reggie Begelton needs six catches for 400 in his career. In his last five games, he has 35 receptions for 534 yards.

René Paredes leads the league with a 96.9 field goal percentage.

