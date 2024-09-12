CFL Stands up for Truth and Reconciliation

TORONTO - In the coming weeks, the Canadian Football League (CFL) will come together with all Canadians to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The league consulted with local Indigenous communities to plan Orange Shirt Day initiatives and game day commemorations to help Canadians better understand the nation's tragic past, and to help plot a course forward based on awareness, education and action.

"Truth and Reconciliation is about coming together to learn and heal," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Tragedy and pain aren't limited to the past; they unfortunately still exist and their impacts continue to be felt by too many.

"Our vision for a stronger, safer, more united Canada must be built on continued acknowledgement of where we have been and what has been done, as well as a promise to be better. We're grateful for the tremendous guidance of Indigenous leaders and members of the Indigenous communities as we take on this important work."

The initiatives align with several of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action, including:

No. 83 - Commemoration

Nos. 87 and 88 - Sports and Reconciliation

No. 92 - Business and Reconciliation

GAMES COMMEMORATING TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

(All times in ET)

Week 15

Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. | MTL at CGY

Week 17

Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. | EDM at WPG

Sept. 27 at 10:30 p.m. | HAM at BC

Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. | OTT at SSK

Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. | MTL at TOR

ORANGE AND WHITE PRE-GAME JERSEYS

League-wide, all dressed players will wear orange and white pre-game jerseys prior to games commemorating Truth and Reconciliation during Week 17. Calgary will participate in the initiative when hosting in Week 15. Some teams will raffle or auction the jerseys with portions of the proceeds going towards supporting local Indigenous communities and initiatives, while others will be donated to community members and organizations.

COMMEMORATIONS

Clubs will engage in various initiatives to recognize and celebrate the local Indigenous community.

Creation and use of Indigenous-designed logos, with proceeds from associated merchandise being donated to local Indigenous groups and organizations

Performances of O Canada and starting lineup announcements in Indigenous languages

Indigenous leaders, community members, groups, youth, and residential school survivors and their families to be hosted and/or honoured during games

Visits with Indigenous communities

Indigenous musicians and artists will perform during games and at events

Events demonstrating and celebrating Indigenous sport, culture and art

Commemorative items will be given away

EDUCATION AND AWARENESS

Indigenous leaders, community members and/or organizations will educate teams and answer questions surrounding Truth and Reconciliation. Various educational resources will be shared to encourage continued learning.

CONTENT

The league office and teams will create a variety of content to highlight Indigenous culture and community members. Social media channels will be used to amplify content and to encourage meaningful dialogue and education. Pieces will include:

Celebrations of the ties between the Indigenous community and football

Spotlights on Indigenous community members and artists

Stories of Indigenous athletes

Guest feature on the Diversity is Strength Conversation series

