Elizabethton River Riders Announce Jeremy Owens as Manager

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The River Riders announce Jeremy Owens will return as Manager for their 2023 season. Owens has over 20 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, including the last two seasons with Elizabethton.

"I'm so excited for another great summer of baseball in Elizabethton," said Owens. "Every year the talent is improving, so you better get your tickets now. See you at the ballfield!"

A native of nearby Johnson City, the former outfielder was drafted in the eighth round of the 1998 draft out of MTSU by the San Diego Padres, He played five seasons in that organization, two with the Boston Red Sox, and finished his affiliated career with the independent Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from 2008-14 before moving into the coaching ranks in 2016. He spent the 2017 campaign with the independent New Jersey Jackals before returning to affiliated baseball, coaching with the Low-A Bowling Green Hot Rods for years.

"I am looking forward to working with Jeremy this season," said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "His experience is certainly invaluable both at the professional level and with the River Riders the past two seasons. I am confident Jeremy will continue to mentor and develop these young men in their pursuit of a baseball career."

Manager Jeremy Owens and the Elizabethton River Riders debut this season on June 6 against the Kingsport Axmen. For more information on the team go to elizabethtonriverriders.com or call the office at (423)547-6443.

