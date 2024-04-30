Elizabethton River Riders Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders have announced their promotional schedule for the 2024 Appalachian League season. The calendar is highlighted by postgame firework shows on June 8, July 5, and July 20.

The River Riders will kickoff the summer fun with their Fan Fest at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on June 1 from 11:00am-1:00pm. Fans can shop the latest merchandise, view the newest stadium renovations, and pick up season tickets.

Opening Night on Friday, June 7 will feature free general admission tickets presented by Northeast Community Credit Union and a 2024 season Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 500 fans in attendance provided by Carter County Tourism. The following day on Saturday, June 8 is Carnival Night highlighted with the first fireworks show of the season. The first of four Kids Club Sundays presented by Applebee's is Sunday, June 9 and will include Kids Run The Bases following the game.

Fan-favorite Dollar Days return with four Tuesday home games and one Monday game with food and drink specials presented by RiteScreen. Hometown Heroes Night will take place on June 21 with a Pennant Giveaway presented by Northeast Community Credit Union. The following game on June 29 will host a Cow Bell Giveaway presented by "The Star."

The River Riders will light up the Elizabethton sky with an Independence Day celebration and fireworks extravaganza following the conclusion of their July 5 contest. Princesses in the Park Night on July 12 will have numerous princesses in attendance to meet and greet fans. Similarly, Star Wars Night will be held on July 20 with characters available for photos and fan interaction. Other July promotions include Chamber Night on July 26 with a Christmas in July toy drive for the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys & Girls Club.

The River Riders will have a "Throw Back" Night Saturday July 27.

The River Riders will partner with the Elizabethton Police Department for "Shop With A Cop" fundraiser, the Carter County Drug Prevention for a "Take Back Drugs" Day, and A.R.M. of Carter County for a food drive.

The team will conclude the 2024 season with a Fan Appreciation event on its final game on July 31.

"We are the defintion of excited for this season to begin" said Elizabethton River Riders General Manager Kiva Fuller. "This is going to be the best year in Elizabethton Baseball history!"

The Elizabethton River Riders debut this season on June 4 against the Greeneville Flyboys on the road. For more information on the team go to elizabethtonriverriders.com or call the office at (423) 547-6443.

