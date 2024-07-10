Elizabethton Falls in Opener to River Turtles

July 10, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton dropped its series opener to the Pulaski River Turtles on Tuesday, 6-3.

The River Riders (11-18) jumped out to an early lead against Pulaski (14-15) after Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Lobliner was Elizabethton's top hitter with three hits and two RBI.

Pulaski answered in the third on an Alec DeMartino (UNC Wilmington) single. The River Riders responded a half-inning later on a Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) RBI groundout to go back up by two. DeMartino finished with two hits, one RBI and one walk.

Pulaski made it a one-run game again in the fourth on a Jonathan Holt (Notre Dame) single.

The River Turtles took their first lead in the fifth, striking for three more runs. Noah Rabin (Illinois State) singled to score two, and DeMartino scored on a wild pitch.

Pulaski added another run in the eighth after Holt reached on an error that scored Joe Kinneberg (Newman). Holt finished with one hit, two RBI and one walk.

Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowed four hits, three runs and one walk while striking out four. The River Riders also got two innings from Evan Saulys (Siena) and one inning from Dane Bjorn (Tennessee) in relief after 3 1/3 innings from Marcus Phillips (Tennessee) began the night. He allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk to go with four strikeouts in his first start.

Matt Porter (Pittsburgh) got the win for Pulaski. He pitched five innings as the starter, striking out five while allowing two hits, one earned run and four walks. The River Turtles also got 2 2/3 innings out of Eli Shaw (Indiana) and a four-out save from Kyle Demi (Pittsburgh). Shaw got credit for the hold.

Elizabethton finished with five hits and three errors. Pulaski finished with nine hits and one error.

The River Riders will search for the series split Wednesday in the finale against the Pulaski River Turtles at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

