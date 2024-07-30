Elizabethton Comeback Comes up Short against Greeneville

July 30, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







The River Riders fell short in a late-inning comeback Monday night against the Greeneville Flyboys, 8-7.

Greeneville (28-16) got off to an early lead over Elizabethton (17-27) when Rintaro Sasaki (Stanford) doubled in a run the first.

The River Riders exploded in the next half-inning, striking for five runs. Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) singled to tie the game before Jayden Lobliner (San Diego) hit a sacrifice fly to put Elizabethton ahead. Colin Sloan (Yale) reached on an error to score Torbett and Kade Huff (Grand Canyon) grounded out to score the fourth run. Sloan scored shortly thereafter on a throwing error after James Woody II (Grambling State) stole second base.

Greeneville brought it back to a one-run game in the third. BJ Peart (Evansville) walked to bring home a run, and Drew Blalock (Walters State Community College) hit a sacrifice fly. Jordan Lewis (Santa Clara) singled home a run and would finish the night with two hits, two walks and the RBI.

The Flyboys then surged ahead in the fifth. Sasaki homered to tie the game and Avery Collins (Tusculum) one-upped him with a two-run shot.

Greeneville added another run in the sixth on a Blalock single to make it 8-5. Blalock finished the night with one hit, two RBI and one walk.

The River Riders got two runs back in the seventh on a Jackson Berry (East Tennessee State) double.

The River Riders put the tying run on base in the ninth, but Woody II was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the game.

Elijah Karney (New Orleans) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched two innings in relief, allowed five hits, three runs and struck out three. Spencer Powell (University of Virginia at Wise) got the start for Elizabethton. He pitched three innings and gave up four hits, four runs and two walks while striking out two.

Wade Fletcher (Walters State Community College) got the win for the Flyboys, who threw seven pitchers on the night. Fletcher pitched two innings in relief and walked five, but limited Elizabethton to one hit while striking out two. Brady Frederick (East Tennessee State) recorded the save to complete the bullpen effort.

The River Riders will play one final game against the Greeneville Flyboys this season Tuesday night on the road. First pitch for game one is set for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 30, 2024

Elizabethton Comeback Comes up Short against Greeneville - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.