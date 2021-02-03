Elizabethton Baseball Unveils as the River Riders
February 3, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release
Elizabethton, TN - As the Appalachian League converts into a Collegiate Wooden Bat League, Elizabethton Baseball unveils their new identity as the River Riders. The new identity of Elizabethton Baseball encompasses the high level of recreation in the area.
"We are so excited for the River Riders to be the future of Elizabethton Baseball. Not only is it a name we are proud of but also a name our fans can be proud of," explained Brice Ballentine, General Manager of the River Riders.
Jeremy Boler, Boyd Sports Vice President commented, "I am so proud to announce our new team as the River Riders! I know our community will really rally around the new team. We look forward to a bright future for baseball in Elizabethton!"
The River Riders will debut in the 2021 season on June 3, 2021 against the Greeneville Baseball Club inside Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
ABOUT ELIZABETHTON BASEBALL RIVER RIDERS
Elizabethton Baseball Club is owned and operated by Boyd Sports LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates five teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable, fun, and family entertainment.
