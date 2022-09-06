Elijah Gill Earns Second PBL North Pitcher of the Week Award

BILLINGS - After earning a dominant victory over Ogden, LHP Elijah Gill has earned Pioneer League North Division Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Gill shut down the hard-hitting Ogden Raptors on Friday night in a 19-1 rout. In the contest, the southpaw went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on just two hits while tying a season high with nine strikeout over a 97-pitch outing. He picked up his third win of the season and logged his fifth quality start of the season.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the top pitchers in the Pioneer League this season, going 3-1 with a 2.98 ERA over 81.2 innings, spanning 15 games (14 starts). Among the 21 qualified pitchers (0.8 IP per team game) in the PBL, his ERA is more than a run lower than the second place mark, while he's also among the league leaders by averaging 5.76 innings per start.

This is Gill's second Pitcher of the Week award, after earning the honors on July 26. This is the eighth time in the 15 weeks of the regular season that a Mustang has earned a Player of the Week award. Jalen Garcia earned the one Batter of the Week award, while Kelvan Pilot has earned three Pitcher of the Week awards, in addition to single Pitcher of the Week honors for Jean Correa and Ethan McRae, who was honored last week.

