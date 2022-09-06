Pioneer League Announces "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 15

September 6, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced the "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 15. A pitcher and position player are selected each week from both the North and South Divisions of the league. Week 15's selections are highlighted below:

North Division:

Elijah Gill - Pitcher for the Billings Mustangs: The Mustangs needed a big pitching performance on Saturday and Elijah Gill came through, carving up the Ogden lineup. He pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and one run while walking two and striking out nine, earning the win. Gill lowered his season ERA to a strong 2.98 and has allowed one earned run or fewer in seven of his 14 starts. The southpaw has the lowest ERA in the league among pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched.

Nick Gatewood - Infielder/Catcher for the Missoula PaddleHeads: For the second time in the last four weeks, Nick Gatewood takes home North Batter of the Week honors. The left-handed swinging infielder went 11-for-25 with two homers, four doubles, and six RBIs, helping the Paddleheads sweep their six-game series against the Range Riders. Gatewood finished off the week with a pair of three-hit performances, driving in two runs in each game and hitting three doubles and a homer. The 25-year-old paces the league with 36 doubles, is tied for fourth in the PBL in RBIs, and ranks second in the league in extra-base hits.

South Division:

Josh Agnew - Pitcher for the Grand Junction Rockies: It's a clean sweep of the South Division awards for Grand Junction, as Josh Agnew was dominant on Thursday night. The right-hander held the Hawks to just five hits and one walk, allowing no runs and striking out nine over 8 '..." innings to win a pitcher's duel, 2-0. This was Agnew's longest outing of the season, and he's thrown at least eight innings in two of his last four starts, and he's thrown at least seven innings in seven of his 15 starts this year. Agnew leads the PBL with nine wins and has thrown a league-leading 97 '..." innings.

Josh Elvir - Outfielder for the Grand Junction Rockies: It was a big week for the Rockies, who took five of six from Boise to wrap up the South Division for the second half. Josh Elvir played a key role for the Grand Junction offense, going 11-for-26 with three homers, two doubles, and six RBIs. Entering Tuesday's action, Elvir is riding an eight-game hitting streak, homering five times in that span. He ranks eighth in the PBL in RBIs and is tied for sixth in the league in homers.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.