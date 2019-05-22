Eleventh-Inning Walk-Off Caps ThunderBolts Comeback Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - After trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the ThunderBolts scored six unanswered runs, including an RBI hit from Shane Carrier in the bottom of the 11th to beat the Joliet Slammers 6-5 at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

The Slammers (4-8) jumped in front with two runs in the second inning. Ridge Hoopii-Haslam doubled and scored on an error and Jose Camacho, who had singled, was brought home by Trey Fulton's sacrifice fly.

They added three more runs in the fifth inning. London Lindley, Brian Parreira and Riley Krane each had RBI singles.

Although they had six hits through the first four innings, the ThunderBolts (5-7) didn't score until the fifth, when they loaded the bases with no outs. Blair Beck brought home two runs on a double and Randy Perez doubled in one more.

Tyler Alamo led off the seventh inning with a solo home run to cut the deficit to one and Dash Winningham began the eighth inning with a solo blast of his own to tie the score at five.

The bullpen helped facilitate the comeback by not allowing a run over the final seven innings. Austin Jones struck out nine over four innings and Eddie Avila and Dylan Prohoroff combined for three hitless innings.

In the bottom of the 11th, with Tyler Straub beginning the inning at second base, Carrier hit a line drive to center field that dropped in, allowing Straub to score the game-winning run.

Prohoroff (1-0) pitched a perfect 11th for the win and Drew Peden (0-2) allowed an unearned run over two innings for the loss.

The ThunderBolts go for the sweep on Thursday morning with the fifth School Day of the year and another 10:35 start time. Tyler Thornton (0-0, 0.00) starts for the ThunderBolts against Joliet's Keegan Long (1-0, 3.27). Fans not in attendance can hear the radio broadcast on WXAV, 88.3 FM and wxav.com.

