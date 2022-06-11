Electric eighth inning gives Johnson City first win of the season over Flyboys

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Johnson City (1-8) used a big eighth inning and held the Greeneville Flyboys (3-6) to just one hit, earning their first win of the season with a 10-1 shellacking at Pioneer Park.

Avery Collins (Cleveland State JC) recorded the lone hit of the game for the Flyboys in the bottom of the second inning, before a diving stop by Michael Moss (Seton Hall) helped the Doughboys turn a double play to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Greeneville saw their best chance to score in the bottom of the third inning after Shemar Dalton (North Carolina A&T) reached on a walk before stealing second and third base. He was stranded 90 feet away from paydirt after Trevor Hanselman (ETSU) struck out Saborn Campbell (Stanford) to end the threat.

After recording back-to-back singles, Justin Greene (Louisiana-Lafayette) shot a ball to the outfield, scoring Cole Tremain (Vista Del Lago) and Kyle Harbison to give Johnson City a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Kyler McIntosh (Alabama State) grounded out to Will Brown with one away in the frame, but Moss was able to score and swell the lead to 3-0 in favor of the Doughboys.

Both teams would go down quietly for the next few frames, with Greeneville's next chance to score coming in the bottom of the seventh after Aidan Cannaday (Catawba Valley CC) and Will Brown reached on walks, but Dalton popped out to centerfield to end the inning.

The wheels fell off for the Flyboys in the top of the eighth, with back-to-back walks by Sam Roberts (Chandler Gilbert CC) scoring two runs to swell the Doughboy bulge to 5-0. Johnson City recorded three straight singles in the end of the inning and took advantage of a Will Brown error, scoring seven runs in the frame to pull ahead to a 10-0 lead, the largest deficit of the season so far this year for the Flyboys.

Greeneville answered in the bottom of the eighth, with Tom Jurack (Illinois) reaching base with a walk and then advancing to third after a pair of wild pitches. He would come in to score after Brock Daniels (Missouri) reached on an error, but Greeneville would score no more runs, falling 10-1 at Pioneer Park.

Hanselman (1-0) earns the win after going five innings, allowing one hit, walking a pair, and striking out six. Four pitchers came out of the bullpen to close the game out for Johnson City, going an inning each. Brogan Beckner (Dobyns-Bennett HS) struck out one in an inning of work, while Justin Guilliano (Canisius) walked two and struck out one in his inning out of the pen. Gavin Bates gave up the lone run of the night for Johnson City, walking two and striking out three. Michael Espositio (South Carolina) ended the night for the Doughboys, striking out two Flyboy batters in the ninth inning.

Matthew Delph (0-1) (Roane State CC) was handed the loss, going 3.2 innings, giving up three hits, three runs, walking two and striking out five. Caleb Jones (Winthrop) went 3.1 innings, giving up a hit, walking one and striking out a batter. Roberts went just 0.2 of an inning, giving up a hit, five runs, walking three and striking out two. Riley Taylor (Oklahoma State) gave up two runs off of two hits and struck out one in 0.1 of an inning of work. Andrew Morones (San Joaquin Delta CC) closed out the contest with a pair of strikeouts.

The Doughboys and the Flyboys will meet again tomorrow night, June 11, at 7:00 PM. It's Margaritaville Night at Pioneer Park, with drink specials all night and $50 of stadium cash going to the fan with the best Hawaiian themed shirt or outfit at the stadium. There will also be a Jimmy Buffet tribute band performing after the game on the field. Fans can grab their tickets at flyboysbaseball.com.

