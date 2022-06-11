Axmen Drop First Game of Season to Previously Winless Bluefield

The Bluefield Ridge Runners (1-8) shut out the Kingsport Axmen (8-1) by a final score of 4-0 in their series opener.

In the top of the second inning, the Ridge Runners scored their first run of the game on a fielding error made by second baseman Aaron Casillas. Bluefield scored one run in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fourth.

The Axmen (0-for-9) and Ridge Runners (2-for-13) hit a combined 2-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Axmen starting pitcher Anthony Imhoff (0-1) took the loss after pitching just one inning, allowing five walks, one run and striking out one.

Despite the loss, Kingsport remains one game ahead of the Elizabethtown River Riders for first place in the Appalachian League West standings.

Nate Anderson will start tomorrow's series finale against the Bluefield Ridge Runners on an eight-game hit streak.

