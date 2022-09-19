El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to Receive Check at Chihuahuas Game Saturday

During the Chihuahuas 2022 season, Bank of America served as the Presenting Partner of the El Paso Chihuahuas' Strike Out Hunger initiative. As part of this effort, Bank of America pledged to donate $25 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) Food Bank for each strikeout pitched at home by the Chihuahuas. For every $1 donated, EPFH provides seven meals to members of the El Paso community.

So far, the Chihuahuas have thrown 562 strikeouts at home which amounts to $14,050 or 98,350 meals donated. The final impact of this partnership will be revealed at a check presentation at Southwest University Park following the Chihuahuas' final Saturday home game of the season against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. During this weekend's three-game series, the Chihuahuas and the Dodgers will be battling it out for the Pacific Coast League East Division title.

