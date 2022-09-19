3B Josh Jung, RHP Chase Lee Earn Rangers Minor League Awards for August

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced the organization's minor league award winners for August on Monday afternoon and former Express 3B Josh Jung was named Player of the Month while RHP Chase Lee was named the Reliever of the Month.

Jung missed the start of the season after surgery to a repair a torn labrum. Following a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Rangers (Rookie), he made his 2022 Express debut on August 9 at Oklahoma City. He went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a run scored and two walks in his first game back.

The righty batted .300/.364/.633/.997 (27-90) with eight home runs and 27 RBI over 22 games in August between the Arizona League and Round Rock. He ended August by reaching base in 16 of his 17 games as a member of the E-Train. Jung earned his Major League call-up on September 9 and hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.

Lee entered August with a scoreless inning streak of 4.1 frames. The streak extended to 13.1 innings until he finally allowed a run on August 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Lee went 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA (2 ER/11.0 IP) over nine relief appearances in August, limiting Triple-A opponents to a .268/.286/.390/.676 slash line with one walk and 17 strikeouts.

The righty whiffed 17 of 42 batters faced (40.5%) for the month. On August 10 at Oklahoma City, he tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with one hit and four strikeouts. Lee was promoted to Round Rock in mid-June for his first career Triple-A action and he is in his second professional season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama.

Round Rock gets set for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle) on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium. The Express return to Dell Diamond for the final three-game series of the 2022 season on Monday, September 26 at 6:35 p.m against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston).

