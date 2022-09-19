Salt Lake Bees Wrap up 2022 Home Schedule this Week

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees will finish the 2022 home season with a six-game series beginning on Monday night against the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A San Francisco Giants). Below are game times and promotions happening at Smith's Ballpark.

Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.

Las Abejas de Salt Lake game.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.

Thursday, Sept. 22 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, Sept. 23 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Go Gold Night - The Bees are teaming up with Huntsman Cancer Institute to race money for pediatric cancer research. Gold T-Shirts will be available for $10 donations directly to Huntsman Cancer Institute. Additional items including game worn jerseys will also be available with a donation.

Online donations are also accepted at www.thehuntsman.org/gogold.

Fireworks following the game.

Saturday, Sept. 24 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 6:35 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night.

$10 View and Lawn Seats available.

Postgame Kids Run.

