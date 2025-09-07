USL El Paso Locomotive FC

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video


Early goals by Ben Mines and Drew Skundrich led Loudoun United FC to a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park, giving Loudoun its first win over Locomotive in its history while solidifying a top-three position in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.

Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central