El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Early goals by Ben Mines and Drew Skundrich led Loudoun United FC to a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park, giving Loudoun its first win over Locomotive in its history while solidifying a top-three position in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
