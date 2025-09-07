El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Early goals by Ben Mines and Drew Skundrich led Loudoun United FC to a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park, giving Loudoun its first win over Locomotive in its history while solidifying a top-three position in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.







