USL El Paso Locomotive FC

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video


Eric Calvillo recorded the second two-goal game of his career as El Paso Locomotive FC set a club record with a 6-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Southwest University Park, the most goals in a game by Locomotive in its history.

Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central