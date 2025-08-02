El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Eric Calvillo recorded the second two-goal game of his career as El Paso Locomotive FC set a club record with a 6-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Southwest University Park, the most goals in a game by Locomotive in its history.
