El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Eric Calvillo recorded the second two-goal game of his career as El Paso Locomotive FC set a club record with a 6-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Southwest University Park, the most goals in a game by Locomotive in its history.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.