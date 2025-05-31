El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Quenzi Huerman scored the only goal as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to open its USL Jägermeister Cup campaign with a victory in Group 2.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025
- Orange County SC Loses Another One on the Road in Monterey - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Fall to Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister CupMatch Recap - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks Secure 1-0 Victory in El Paso - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Orange County SC Loses Another One on the Road in Monterey - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop USL Jägermeister Cup Match Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rowdies Rally to Top Tormenta in Jägermeister Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Lots of Shots, But No Goals in Jäger Cup Defeat - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds Fall to Rhode Island in Jägermeister Cup - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Luckhurst's first professional goal lifts NCFC over Richmond - North Carolina FC
- LouCity Thwarted by Familiar Foe Loudoun United in USL Cup Play - Louisville City FC
- Dieng's Late Goal Gives Hartford Second Win in USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Drop USL Jägermeister Cup Match Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Defending Champions for Third Time in Three Months
- Andy Cabrera Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 12; Frank Daroma, Ricky Ruiz, Beto Avila Named to Team of the Week
- Brace from Andy Cabrera Pushes El Paso Locomotive FC Past Las Vegas Lights FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Cash in Hot Streak in Las Vegas