El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Quenzi Huerman scored the only goal as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to open its USL Jägermeister Cup campaign with a victory in Group 2.

