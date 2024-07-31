Eight Unanswered Runs Lift Ducks Over Revs in Extras

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 9-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Aaron Antonini launched a solo home run down the right field line off Revolution starter Jon Olsen in the second inning to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. Donovan Casey responded in the third with a two-out, three-run home run to left-center off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery. Zander Wiel added a two-out solo homer to right in the fourth to make it 4-1 Revolution. The Ducks drew within two runs in the seventh on an RBI single through the right side by Zach Racusin. It stayed that way until the top of the ninth when a two-run double down the right field line by Racusin tied the game at four.

Long Island took a 9-4 lead with a five-run 10th inning. An error that scored Kole Kaler, an RBI single by Ivan Castillo, a two-run triple by Antonini and a wild pitch that scored Antonini did the damage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Olsen tossed six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four. Montgomery (4-5) lasted six innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four. Al Alburquerque (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two. Nelvin Correa (1-1) took the loss, conceding five runs on two hits and a hit batter in the 10th.

Antonini led the Ducks offense with three hits, coming just a single shy of the cycle. He drove in three runs, scored four times and drew a walk. Castillo added three hits, an RBI and a run, while Racusin totaled two hits and three RBIs.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. A starter to be determined toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Zach Neff (6-4, 6.77).

