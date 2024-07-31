Dirty Birds Drop Lexington 15-4

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends were left reeling after a 15-4 defeat to the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday night at Legends Field. In a game that was over almost as soon as it began, Charleston's offensive onslaught overwhelmed the Legends, who were unable to mount a significant counterattack.

From the start, the Dirty Birds set the tone. Tillman Pugh was the star of the evening, driving in five runs with two home runs. His performance highlighted a powerful offensive display from Charleston, which saw the team accumulate 18 hits in total. Pugh's second homer came in the third inning, a three-run blast that stretched the Dirty Birds' lead to 5-2.

Charleston's offensive attack was relentless. Shortstop Joseph Rosa contributed a three-run homer, while slugger Keon Barnum added a solo shot. Center fielder Jared Carr also made his presence felt with a three-RBI performance. The Dirty Birds' bats seemed to be in perpetual motion, punishing every mistake made by the Legends' pitching staff.

On the mound, Charleston's starter, Keyvius Sampson, was effective despite allowing four runs over five innings. His performance was complemented by a scoreless four-inning relief stint from Stevie Ledesma, who silenced the Legends' bats and kept the game well in hand.

The Legends' pitching staff, on the other hand, struggled to find their footing. Starter Matt Reitz endured a rough outing, giving up 11 runs on 11 hits over four innings. Relief efforts from Wesley Scott, Alex MacKinnon, and John LaRossa did little to stem the tide as Charleston continued to pile on runs.

Offensively for Lexington, it was a night of missed opportunities. While first baseman Kole Cottam and right fielder Pedro Gonzalez provided some fireworks with solo home runs, they were largely isolated efforts. The rest of the lineup struggled against Charleston's pitchers, managing just seven hits in total.

In the field, the Legends were also lackluster. Several defensive miscues, including an error by third baseman Barfield, compounded their troubles, making the task of overcoming Charleston's early lead even more daunting.

