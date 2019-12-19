Efimov-Barakov Grabs Hustler Player of the Week Title for Showings against Delaware

Artem Efimov-Barakov of the Danville Dashers

Artem Efimov-Barakov has been named the Hustler Player of the Week for his stellar showings in a weekend split of away games against the Delaware Thunder. Barakov has been a valuable player to the Dashers so far this season on both sides of the ice, multiple times using speed and on-ice vision to extend plays down the ice, or to get back and help his defense.

Barakov, the 23-year old from Moskva, Russia was signed by the Dashers this off-season after several successful seasons at the collegiate level playing for Southern New Hampshire University where he was named to the 2015-16 All-Rookie Team, the 2018-19 All-Championship Team and was a Northeast 10 Champion.

Over the weekend's two game road trip Barakov scored three goals, and tacked on an assist. Barakov scored two of his three goals in the Dashers' 4-2 win over the Delaware Thunder on Saturday the 14th. Barakov's season totals now sit at 11 total points, with five goals and six assists in 18 games played. He's also done an admirable job at staying out of the penalty box, with zero logged penalty minutes.

Barakov, now the fourth-leading scorer for the Dashers, will re-take the ice Friday and Saturday at the David S. Palmer Arena as the Dashers take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Puck drop for both nights is set at 7:05pm CST.

