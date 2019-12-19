Prowlers-Dashers Weekend Preview

December 19, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (8-6-2-0) will head west to take on their longtime rival, the Danville Dashers (10-8-0-0). This will be the third and fourth matchup between these two clubs. The series is currently tied at one a side with both teams winning in their home rink. The puck will drop at 8:05 EST on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Game Storylines - Both Port Huron and Danville are two of the hotter teams in the league at the moment. Port Huron has won four in a row, and five of their last six. The Prowlers last loss coming to the Dashers in David S Palmer arena on November 30. The Dashers have also won four of their last five. The lone loss coming to Delaware on December 13. The Prowlers are also only two points behind Danville for second place in the FPHL Western Division

Scouting the Dashers - The Dashers are lead by Fred Hein, whose 27 points on the year is good for first on Danville, and ninth in the FPHL. Hein was called up to the SPHL for a short stint, but has since been assigned back to Danville. All-time leading points scorer for Danville, Justin Brausen, has not played since the early part of the season. The Dashers have a potent powerplay, scoring on 25 percent of their opportunities.

Last Time Out - Port Huron had a rare mid week game on Wednesday, when they defeated the Battle Creek Rumble Bees 7-2. Six different Prowlers scored in that contest, including two from Joe Pace. Danville's last action came against the Delaware Thunder, where they split a pair of games in Delaware.

Tending the Twine - Cory Simons had been rock solid in net for the Prowlers this season. Yet to lose a contest, Simons is 5-0-0-0 when between the pipes for Port Huron. Chris Paulin has also played well as of late, winning his last two games, including a shutout over the Columbus River Dragons on December 14th. Jesse Gordichuk will likely get the start for Danville. He holds an 8-6-0-0 record this season, which includes a victory over Port Huron back on the November 30th contest.

Season Series - The Prowlers and Dashers have met twice this season, once at McMorran Arena, and once at David S Palmer Arena in Danville. Both teams have held serve at home so far. The Prowlers shutout Danville at home behind a strong night in net from Simons. The game in Illinois was taken by Danville behind a hat-trick from Fred Hein.

Going Streaking - After a month of splitting their series, Port Huron has won their last four games, three against Columbus and one over Battle Creek. They are currently in their longest win streak of the season.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during their November 23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 127 goals, while assisting 174 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - So far this season the Prowlers have tallied a 2-4-2-0 record away from McMorran Ice. While at home the Prowlers are sitting at 6-2-0-0.

Danville has had the same success on home ice, matching the Prowlers record of 6-2-0-0 while in their barn. On the road however they have struggled, posting a 4-6-0-0 record away from Danville.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.