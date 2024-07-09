Edwards Sparkles as Fighters Offense Explodes for 81 Points

July 9, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

RIO RANCHO, N. Mex. - TJ Edwards took ownership of the Rio Rancho Events Center Sunday afternoon.

He might have secured his second consecutive Indoor Football League MVP award, as well.

The Fighters otherworldly signal-caller accounted for 10 - you read that right - scores in his team's 81-55 road win over the Duke City Gladiators. The output was Frisco's highest ever, overshadowing a 76-30 victory in last season's opener at Green Bay.

The Fighters (12-3) never trailed as Edwards linked up for five scores with Phazione McClurge and threw other touchdowns to Devon McCoy, Larry Harrington, Spencer Tears, and Justin Rankin. Edwards went 15-for-19 for 226 yards and didn't throw an interception. He also had seven totes for 26 yards and a short surge in the initial frame.

Edwards fired three air strikes to McClurge in the second quarter alone, the first of which put the Fighters back up by two scores - a cushion that wouldn't deflate the rest of the way. The Gladiators (2-12) faced a 19-point deficit halfway through.

Duke City passer Hasan Rogers threw for three touchdowns and ran in for three more.

