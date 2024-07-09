IFL Coaches Poll - Week 17

Week 17 of the 2024 IFL has concluded, with every team besides one seeing movement on the poll. Frisco hopped two spots, taking over the No. 1 position in the league. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Frisco Fighters (+2)

Bay Area Panthers (-1)

Green Bay Blizzard (-1)

San Diego Strike Force (+1)

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (+1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-3)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+1)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (+2)

Tulsa Oilers (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-1)

Sioux Falls Storm (+1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)

Duke City Gladiators (-2)

Both conferences are filling their playoff spots, with one spot remaining in the East and two in the West. Both Frisco and Green Bay have secured home-field advantage in the 2024 IFL Playoffs, coming into this week as the only two teams to clinch a home game this playoffs. Massachusetts punched their ticket to the playoffs in the East, while Bay Area and San Diego are the only two teams in the West to clinch a playoff berth. Following their Week 17 victories, the Fighters joined Jacksonville as this week's highest risers from last week's poll.

Week 18 features a fully loaded Saturday, action-packed with six games. The action begins on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT between the Green Bay Blizzard and the Jacksonville Sharks. Catch all the Week 18 action streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel.

