Eduarqui Fernandez Wins Midwest League Player of the Week Award

April 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Eduarqui Fernández has been named the Midwest League's Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball after an outstanding series at Peoria last week. Fernández is the second straight Rattler to win the Player of the Week award. Gregory Barrios won the award last week.

Fernández went 11-for-21 (.527) in the six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs to help the Rattlers to a 5-1 record in the series at Dozer Park. He had two homers, four doubles, stole two bases, drove in five runs, and scored seven. Fernández had at least one hit in all six games of the series with three walks for a 1.583 OPS.

Wisconsin opens a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Tickets remain for that game and all home games in the 2024 season. Tickets are available at the Ticket Office during regular business hours in person or over the phone at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Online purchase through the team's website is also an option .

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.