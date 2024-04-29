Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

April 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers)

GAME AND RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 30 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, May 2 at 7:05 PM

Friday, May 3 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 4 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, May 5 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: LHP Bryce Hubbart

Wednesday: RHP Johnathan Harmon

Thursday: RHP Kevin Abel

Friday: RHP Rhett Lowder

Saturday: RHP Jared Lyons

Sunday: RHP Javi Rivera

Team update:

On April 17th, during the Dragons' last homestand, Dayton pitcher Luis Mey broke the record for fastest pitch ever thrown at Day Air Ballpark when he fired a fastball at 103 miles per hour. The previous record was 102 mph, set in 2018 by current Cincinnati Reds pitcher and former Dragon Hunter Greene.

The Reds' two most recent first round draft picks headline the Dragons' roster. They are RHP Rhett Lowder, the Reds' first round selection (7th overall) in 2023, and 3B Cam Collier, Cincinnati's first round choice (18th overall) in 2022.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, April 30

National Anthem: Edwin D. Smith School

Wednesday, May 1

National Anthem: Beavertown Elementary Choir Club

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: LYD Band on plaza

God Bless America: Bell Creek Intermediate

Thursday, May 2

National Anthem: Parkwood Elementary

Learning Tree Farm on plaza

Friday, May 3

National Anthem: Lehman Limelighters

Honor Guard: Monroe Police Department

Water Street District "Party at the Plaza"

Madison Mohawks Steel Drum Band on plaza

DJ Banana

God Bless America: Beverly Gardens Elementary School

Saturday, May 4

National Anthem: Bethel Local Schools Childrens Choir

Honor Guard: Miami Valley 4H

Cool Critters Outreach on plaza

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Sunday, May 5

National Anthem: Cline Elementary

Encanto characters on plaza

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Steel Drum Dave on plaza

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, April 30: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $2,500! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between April 30 and May 5.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Dayton Dragons MVP students will be recognized at the ballpark for the first set of Dragons MVP games starting April 30. Dragons MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game and exclusive access to the Dragons MVP Zone, where they receive their Dragons MVP hat. Additionally, selected MVPs throw out the ceremonial first pitch, deliver the game ball to the pitcher's mound, and join the Dragons coach at home plate for the pre-game umpires meeting. Dragons MVPs will also be recognized on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2. The Dayton Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, WDTN-TV and Dayton's CW. To learn more about the Dragons MVP program, visit daytondragons.com/mvp.

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, May 1: Dayton Dragons MVP students will again be recognized at the ballpark on May 1. Dragons MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game and exclusive access to the Dragons MVP Zone, where they receive their Dragons MVP hat. Additionally, selected MVPs throw out the ceremonial first pitch, deliver the game ball to the pitcher's mound, and join the Dragons coach at home plate for the pre-game umpires meeting. Dragons MVPs will also receive recognition on Thursday, May 2. The Dayton Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, WDTN-TV and Dayton's CW. To learn more about the Dragons MVP program, visit daytondragons.com/mvp.

Thursday, May 2: Dayton Dragons MVP students will also be recognized at the ballpark on May 2. Dragons MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game and exclusive access to the Dragons MVP Zone, where they receive their Dragons MVP hat. Additionally, selected MVPs throw out the ceremonial first pitch, deliver the game ball to the pitcher's mound, and join the Dragons coach at home plate for the pre-game umpires meeting. The Dayton Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, WDTN-TV and Dayton's CW. To learn more about the Dragons MVP program, visit daytondragons.com/mvp.

Friday, May 3: The Water Street District will be hosting its first "Party at the Plaza" on Friday. Jeff Stevens from Mix 107.7 will host the party, which features beer, food trucks, live music, Dragons Entertainment, fun and games, Heater, Gem, the Green Team, and Roofman! Water Street community members will be joined by Honey Hill Farms, Reptigirls Reptiles, and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. It's sure to be wild! Arrive early to Friday's game against the West Michigan Whitecaps and enjoy a festive atmosphere in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, a Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal

voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, May 4: The popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act will perform throughout the game.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, May 5: Kettering Health will be joining the Dragons to Strike Out Stroke. Kettering Health will be on the plaza to promote blood pressure checks, stroke education, and hands-only CPR. They will have giveaways, touch a trucks, a photo booth, and more!

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.