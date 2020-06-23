Eat Lunch on the Infield at Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Infield Café is now open at Avista Stadium! For the first time in history, the Spokane Indians are offering lunch service at the stadium that allows fans to eat on the award-winning infield. The Infield Café features a limited menu (below) that includes ballpark favorites, snacks, sweets, and beverages.

The Infield Café is open 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday through Sunday. Don't miss your chance to have lunch on Spokane's best patio. For those looking for a quick grab-and-go option to bring back to the office, meals can also be requested to go.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. In addition to cashless transactions, the Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines.

For questions, please contact the Spokane Indians office at (509) 343-6886 or [email protected]

