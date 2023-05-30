Early Runs, Great Pitching Leads Shuckers to Series-Opening Win

Biloxi Shuckers' Luis Contera in action

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (24-22) used three runs over the first two innings to take a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (28-18) in the series opener at MGM Park on Tuesday night. With the win, the Shuckers are now four games behind Pensacola for first place in the South Division with 23 games remaining in the first half.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the first inning after Jackson Chourio reached on an error, and was driven in by Wes Clarke's double to the wall in left. With a 1-0 lead, Tyler Black extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-RBI triple in the second inning.

Brewers' 30th-ranked prospect Justin Jarvis worked his way through 5.2 innings on the mound. He stranded runners on in each of his first four innings with four strikeouts. In the fifth, Troy Johnston singled to right and drove in a run that made it 3-1. Later in the inning, Jarvis induced a groundball back to the mound and a strikeout to work out of a bases-loaded jam. One inning later, Griffin Conine drove in José Devers with a single to right that made it 3-2.

Shuckers' reliever Luis Contreras then retired Nasim Nuñez on three pitches to end the threat in the inning. He then worked around a one-out single in the seventh with two strikeouts.

In the ninth, Griffin Conine led off the inning with a walk against Shuckers' closer Abner Uribe. Uribe, however, struck out the next batter. A groundout pushed pinch-runner J.D. Orr to third before Uribe induced a pop-out to shortstop Freddy Zamora that locked down his third save of the year.

Jarvis (5-2) earned the win for Biloxi while Blue Wahoos' starter Jonathan Bermudez (0-2) took the loss.

The two teams will meet at MGM Park on Wednesday for the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. In celebration of the armed forces, the Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID.

