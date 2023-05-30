Lugbauer, de Avila Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

May 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced that infielder Drew Lugbauer and left-handed pitcher Luis De Avila are the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 26-year-old Lugbauer receives the honor for the second straight week. The first baseman homered in three straight games from Tuesday to Thursday, becoming the sixth M-Brave to achieve the feat. He is one of two M-Braves players to do it twice, homering in three straight games from July 25-28 in 2021. In five games this week, Lugbauer went 6-for-18 with three home runs, a double, seven RBI, four runs and a stolen base.

Lugbauer has reached base in 14 of the last 15 games and has a .382 on-base percentage in May. The first baseman ranks among the league leaders in home runs (10, 2nd), SLG (.567, 2nd), OPS (.907, 4th), RBI (30, 4th), and XBH (19, T-4th). Lugbauer has the all-time club record with 56 career M-Braves home runs. He set the single season club record for homers last season, leading the Southern League with 28 home runs and 82 RBI.

Atlanta drafted Lugbauer in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Michigan. Lugbauer is a native of Pleasant Valley, NY and prepped at Arlington High School.

The 21-year-old De Avila allowed four runs in 10 innings over two starts against Pensacola this past week, picking up his second win of the season on Sunday. The left-hander went five innings in both starts, allowing a combined nine hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

De Avila is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 37 innings over nine starts. His ERA is ranked seventh in the Southern League. The left-hander has gone five innings in four of his last five starts.

Atlanta drafted De Avila in Rule 5 from Kansas City in December of 2021. De Avila is a native of San Estanislao, Columbia.

The M-Braves start at six-game road series against the Birmingham Barons tonight at 7:05 pm. The club will return home from June 6-11 for a six-game homestand. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

