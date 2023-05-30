Shuckers, Brewers Announce Promotion of INF/OF Noah Campbell to Triple-A
May 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Noah Campbell has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville.
In 33 games with Biloxi, Campbell hit .250 with a .404 OBP, four home runs and an .848 OPS. His .404 on-base percentage is currently third in the Southern League, and his three triples are tied for second.
The active roster stands at 27 players.
