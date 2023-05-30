Shuckers, Brewers Announce Promotion of INF/OF Noah Campbell to Triple-A

May 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF/OF Noah Campbell has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville.

In 33 games with Biloxi, Campbell hit .250 with a .404 OBP, four home runs and an .848 OPS. His .404 on-base percentage is currently third in the Southern League, and his three triples are tied for second.

The active roster stands at 27 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.