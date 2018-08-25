Early Lead Erodes as Ports Fall in 11

VISALIA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports couldn't have asked for a better start to their seven-game road trip on Friday night at Recreation Ballpark. The great start, however, became a distant memory by night's end. Stockton plated five runs in the top of the first inning only to see the Visalia Rawhide come from behind to force extra innings. Visalia ultimately prevailed by an 8-7 final in 11, a game that by time and innings matched Stockton's longest game of the season.

The Ports opened the game with three straight hits, the third being an RBI single off the bat of Luke Persico that gave the Ports a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Sandber Pimentel added an RBI single to make it 2-0. Later in the inning with two on and two out, Brett Siddall delivered a three-run homer to right that ballooned the Ports lead to 5-0.

Stockton starter Wyatt Marks gave up his first run of the contest in the fourth. With runners at first and third and nobody out, Drew Ellis hit into a double-play that yielded a run. The Rawhide added two more runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Stephen Smith that cut the Stockton lead to 5-3.

The Ports got a run back in the top of the sixth. With runners at second and third and nobody out, Siddall hit a ball up the first base line that was fielded by first baseman Pavin Smith. Smith elected to throw home where Pimentel, the runner from third, was tagged out at the plate. Brallan Perez followed with a sac-fly to center that scored Edwin Diaz and made it a 6-3 contest.

Visalia starter Matt Peacock would not factor into the decision after going six innings and allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Marks pitched into the bottom of the sixth where he issued a leadoff walk to Daulton Varsho. Varsho would score two batters later on a double by Pavin Smith that cut the Ports lead to 6-4. It was the final run allowed by Marks who was also rendered a no-decision, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four.

Sam Sheehan, who took over to get the final out of the sixth, stayed on for the seventh and issued back-to-back one-out walks. After a double-steal got runners to second and third, Varsho delivered a two-run game-tying single to left field that knotted the contest at 6-6. Sheehan allowed two runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

The game remained tied at 6-6 going into extra innings where the Ports plated a run in the top of the 10th. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Chase Calabuig put down a squeeze bunt that scored pinch-runner Greg Deichmann from third base and put the Ports in front 7-6. Stockton would go on to load the bases with one out but fail to score any additional runs as Rawhide reliever West Tunnell got Pimentel to strike out and Diaz to ground out.

Visalia tied the score in the bottom of the 10th as Pat Krall issued a walk with a runner at third base and one out to put runners at the corners. Angel Duno (4-4) was summoned and got Renae Martinez to ground out to the shortstop Diaz which allowed a run to score and tie the game at 7-7. The run was charged to Krall's ledger and was unearned.

The Ports failed to take advantage of the free runner at second base to start the 11th inning as Erbert Gonzalez got three unproductive outs to keep the game tied at 7-7. Duno came back out for the bottom of the 11th with Anfernee Grier starting as the free runner at second base. Stephen Smith led off and laid down a bunt to the third base side of the infield. Duno fielded with his barehand and made an errant throw to first, allowing Grier to come down the third base line with the winning run. The play was ruled an infield single followed by a throwing error and the run was unearned for Duno, who suffered the loss in the contest.

Gonzalez, who pitched the scoreless top of the 11th, got the win for Visalia.

The Ports and Rawhide play the second game of their four-game set on Saturday night at Recreation Ballpark. Left-hander Zack Erwin (8-9, 5.21 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Jeff Bain (3-2, 5.19 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

