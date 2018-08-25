Quakes Win 44th Game of Second Half, New Record

August 25, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





San Bernardino, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their 44th game of the second half, establishing a new franchise record for number of wins in a single half, as they dropped the Inland Empire 66ers in the opening game of a four-game set, 9-6 on Friday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Leo Crawford improved to 7-0 in a Rancho uniform and the Quakes blasted three homers en route to their fourth straight win overall.

Carlos Rincon's 11th round-tripper in 21 games put the Quakes ahead to stay in the first against 66ers' starter Michael Santos (0-1).

Omar Estevez extended his hitting streak to a personal-best 15 straight, as he belted a solo homer in the third, giving Rancho a 4-1 lead.

Donovan Casey opened the fourth inning with his fifth of the year, driving the lead to 5-1.

Crawford (7-0) would allow three runs on five hits over six innings, notching the victory.

Michael Boyle worked a 1-2-3 ninth, securing his sixth save in as many tries.

The Quakes (79-51, 44-16) are now 28 games over .500 for the first time in their history. On Saturday, they send right-hander Edwin Uceta (0-0) to the mound against Inland Empire right-hander Adrian De Horta (0-1), with first pitch scheduled for 6:05pm.

Next Friday, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for the final regular season home stand of the year, hosting Inland Empire for four straight. Friday will be our final Family RV $1 Family Feast of the year, with hot dogs, Pepsi products and ice cream sandwiches all just one dollar each. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.