Early Lead Can't Hold

July 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but could not hold on as they fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-4 in the series opener at Eastwood Field on Tuesday night.

Williamsport recorded ten hits in the game, led by multi-hit games from Michael Zarrillo (2 for 5) and Christian Reyes (2 for 3), who entered in place of starting catcher Matt Flaherty. Matthew Bardowell recorded the only extra-base hit of the night for the Cutters with a double.

Carlos Castillo, Matt Flaherty, Matthew Bardowell and Michael Zarrillo recorded the runs for Williamsport with Joey Parliment and Amman Dewberry each adding an RBI and Zarrillo recording 2 RBI.

Connor Markham, making likely his final start for Williamsport in the first half, went the first three innings allowing three runs on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Jonny Lowe took the loss in relief, falling to 0-1, after four and a third innings that saw four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jared Ure would enter from the bullpen to go the final two-thirds of an inning clean, striking out one.

With tonight's loss, Williamsport falls to 12-14 and their losing streak extends to seven straight, having failed to secure a win in the month of July. The Cutters and Scrappers will continue this three-game series on Wednesday morning with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch time at Eastwood Field.

WP: Danny Heintz (1-0) LP: Jonny Lowe (0-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 12-14 Next Game: Wednesday, July 9th at Mahoning Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, July 16th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

