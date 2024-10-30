Eagles Win Wild Overtime Game against Huskies

October 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Luke Patterson's goal at 2:14 into overtime gave the Eagles a 6-5 victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

- It was a game with multiple lead changes- the Eagles struck first, but had to rally from down 3-1 & 4-2. A goal in the five minute from Rouyn-Noranda's Ty Higgins sent the game to overtime.

- Lucas Romeo helped pace the attack with two goals for the Eagles, while Jacob Newcombe, Cole Burbidge, and Dylan Andrews also scored for Cape Breton in regulation. Patterson & Andrews each registered assists along with their goals, while Joey Henneberry picked up two assists.

- Jakub Milota recorded the win, stopping 39 of 44 shots. Samuel Meloche stopped 10 of 11 in relief, while Kyle Hagen allowed five goals on 19 shots prior to being pulled for Meloche.

- With the victory the Eagles sweep the two game season series with Rouyn-Noranda, with a pair of extra time victories.

The first period didn't offer many signs of a chaotic game, although there were scoring chances with Rouyn-Noranda outshooting the Eagles 13-6. The period was played entirely five on five until the dying seconds with a delayed penalty against the Eagles.

The penalty wouldn't begin until the second period with Henneberry was in the box, and when Newcombe took a minor, it set up an extended five on three. The Eagles killed off the penalty, and Newcombe caught up to the puck coming out of the box down the left wing and put it through Hagen to give the Eagles the first goal.

Rouyn-Noranda would make their next power play count though, as Lars Steiner blasted a shot from the right faceoff circle past Milota to equalize. The Huskies pulled ahead before the half mark of regulation, and further ahead by the 15 minute mark of the period: a shot by Antoine St-Laurent redirected off of Charles-Éric Tremblay's leg went by Milota, and then, Nathan Langlois zipped up the wing and cut in to beat Milota and give the Huskies a two goal edge.

21 seconds after the goal, a tripping penalty was called to Langlois and the Eagles appeared to be going on their first power play- until a scrum ensued that gave multiple penalties to each team, including ten minute misconducts to Newcombe & Higgins. Playing five on five and undaunted by the non-power play, the Eagles pulled within a goal as Patterson set up Romeo from behind the net.

Trailing 3-2 heading the third period, the Eagles' comeback hopes didn't get off to a great start when Brunelle pushed the puck over the goal line, and not long after, Romeo was whistled for tripping. But after the Eagles killed off the bulk of the Romeo penalty, Axel Dufresne was given a high sticking minor. Burbidge's goal came just 18 seconds into an abbreviated Cape Breton power play, making the score 4-3.

Less than two minutes later, the Eagles power play came through again, as Andrews scored his first as an Eagle. A shot from Henneberry bounced off Andrews's leg, and he was able to slide the puck over the goal line to tie the game at at the 6:15 mark.

Just 11 seconds later, Romeo blasted a shot that rung off iron and went over the goal line to give the Eagles their second lead of the night. The fifth Eagles goal spelled the end of the evening for Hagen, but the activity wasn't limited to a goaltending change as the aftermath saw St-Laurent assessed double minor for spearing Romeo.

Having killed off most of the first half of the double minor, the Huskies found themselves in more trouble when Axel Dufresne was whistled for boarding, given the Eagles a full two minute five on three. Rouyn-Noranda was able to kill it off, and drew their own power play due to a Newcombe minor, but the Eagles killed off that penalty off to keep a 5-4 lead.

Regulation had one more twist in the road as in the final five minutes, when Higgins jumped into the open space and ripped the tying goal by Milota. Neither team could find one more breakthrough and the game headed to overtime locked at five.

There was only one Eagles shot on goal in the opening two minutes of overtime, but the second shot was enough to win it. Andrews came up the right wing on a two on one and found Patterson on the other side, and he beat Meloche to give the Eagles an overtime victory.

The Eagles are next in action on Friday night, for their first meeting this season against the Islanders in Charlottetown. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game will be televised on Eastlink and is also available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/c1Hbr. You can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 2 goals

2. Benjamin Brunelle (Rouyn-Noranda) 1 goal, 2 assists

3. Cole Burbidge (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 5 shots, 11/20 on faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Romain Litalien (World Under 17s), Carson Griffin, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Rouyn-Noranda: Charlie Benigno, Tristan Venne, Alexis Lemire (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 44-30 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/5

Rouyn-Nornada Power Play: 1/6

